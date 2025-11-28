Man arrested Friday at Aurora motel, allegedly threatening firefighters responding to small fire in his room

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday morning at a motel off E. Evans Avenue for allegedly threatening firefighters who were responding to a small fire in his room.

The man is also accused of breaking one of the motel's windows, according to Aurora police.

When Aurora Fire Rescue arrived at the motel, the suspect came out of his room and reportedly made threats. Aurora police officers responded to assist and detained the man.

That's when firefighters were able to enter the room and extinguish the flames. Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating possible arson charges.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries that he got when he reportedly broke the motel window. Once the suspect is released from the hospital, Aurora police said he will be transferred to the Aurora Municipal Detention Center.

There were no injuries reported to other motel guests, firefighters or police officers.