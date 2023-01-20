Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot

Posted at 11:05 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 01:05:06-05

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department (APD) announced.

The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 near 10955 East Mississippi Avenue. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Zual James Noi Noi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Saguilan-Patricio, 27, was arrested Wednesday night for first-degree murder with the help of the Direct Action Response Team (DART), APD's K-9 Unit and the APD SWAT Team, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

