Man fatally stabbed during fight in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in an Aurora parking lot Tuesday evening.

The fight broke out around 7:40 p.m. near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joliet Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old man with shoulder-length black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white/ gray hoodie with a design on the back and red boxers.

The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male, 30-40 years old w/ shoulder length black curly hair, wearing a white/gray hoodie w/ design on the back & red boxers.



Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or @CrimeStoppersCO & remain anonymous.



Updates will be here. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 11, 2023

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.