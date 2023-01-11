Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man fatally stabbed during fight in Aurora parking lot

crime scene tape police line generic
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 23:48:09-05

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in an Aurora parking lot Tuesday evening.

The fight broke out around 7:40 p.m. near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joliet Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old man with shoulder-length black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white/ gray hoodie with a design on the back and red boxers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+