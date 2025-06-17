Jury convicts Aurora man who killed teen, wounded another during attempted vehicle break-in

AURORA, Colo. — A jury on Monday convicted a man who killed a teen and wounded another during an attempted vehicle break-in in July 2023.

Orest Schur, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on July 5, 2023, in the 19400 block of East 59th Place. According to the Aurora Police Department, residents in the area heard a car alarm go off and spotted two people dressed in all black trying to break into a Hyundai Elantra. The owner of the vehicle, Schur, confronted the suspects.

The suspects — 14-year-old Xavier Kirk and a 13-year-old boy — sped away in another suspected stolen car. Schur, who was armed, chased after them in his Elantra until the teens crashed a short distance away on East 58th Circle near the intersection with E. 58th Ave.

“During the incident, Schur fired several shots at the people he suspected of trying to break into his car, striking both,” Aurora police said in a press release at the time.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The other teen, who was wounded, ran to a nearby relative’s home and was taken to the hospital. He survived the incident

Schur is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.