Internet, phone service restored at Aurora Public Schools more than a week after outage

AURORA, Colo. — Internet and phone service has been restored across Aurora Public Schools, though some connectivity issues remain more than week after the district-wide outage caused concern due to “potential suspicious activity” within the district’s network.

Though service is restored, there “may be some connectivity issues in specific buildings, which we will continue to troubleshoot,” said Aurora Public Schools spokesman Corey Christiansen, who added the district is still dealing with unresponsive programs that their technology team is working quickly to address.

“We want to emphasize that safety is our top priority. We have many safety measures in place at our schools and our staff utilize numerous tools and methods to keep our students and staff safe,” he said.

The outage, which Denver7 reported on Jan. 14, still remains under investigation after Christiansen initially said the district noticed "potential suspicious activity within our network.”

APS continues to work with third-party experts and partners “to investigate the cause of the suspicious activity that prompted us to shut down our network,” he said, adding the district will send another release once they’re able to determine who or what was behind the suspicious activity.

“We acknowledge that many of our staff and community members may feel frustrated. It has been a challenging time and has required staff and students to pivot and change in many new ways,” Christiansen said, alluding to a two-hour delayed start the district was forced to implement last week because of the outage.