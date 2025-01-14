Aurora Public Schools working to fix districtwide internet and phone outage

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is working to address a districtwide internet and phone outage.

According to Corey Christiansen, public information officer for the district, APS noticed "potential suspicious activity within our network" early Monday morning. Christiansen did not provide details about the activity.

The district is working with third-party experts to address the issue and restore services, according to Christiansen.

It is unclear when internet and phone services will be restored. Christiansen said if APS determines that the outage will continue for the remainder of the week, "we will make the decision whether to continue with school as normal or to cancel."

At this time, there are measures in place to ensure "effective communication and maintain safety" across the district. APS security dispatchers and officers continue to monitor schools, according to Christiansen.