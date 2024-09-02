Indigenous woman reported missing in southeast Aurora Sunday, police say

AURORA, Colo. — An Indigenous woman is missing after she was last seen walking in southeast Aurora Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Eleanor Maldonado, 57, was last seen between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. walking south on S. Ironton St. from an area near Expo Park, a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the police department states.

Though she is Indigenous, no Indigenous Missing Person Alert has been issued for Maldonado, who was reported missing once before on Aug. 28, 2023.

Aurora Police Department

Maldonado is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has long, gray hair typically tied in a ponytail, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt featuring a cat wearing glasses, teal spandex pants with dark blue patches and black flip flops with rhinestones.

Maldonado has several tattoos, including dots on one side of her face near one of her eyes, “Love” on one of her hands and the name “James” above one of her knees.

If seen, please call 911.