Alert issued for Indigenous woman last seen Monday in Adams County

Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 31, 2023
DENVER – A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Adams County Monday.

Eleanor Maldonado, 56, was last seen at around noon at an unspecified location of Adams County, according to a bulletin from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

She suffers from a cognitive disorder that affects her memory, according to the alert.

Maldonado has white hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The woman was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 288-1535.

