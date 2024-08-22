'I'm here for a reason': Police chief pick lays out his plan to lead Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Thursday introduced its pick to lead the Aurora Police Department — Todd Chamberlain.

Chamberlain is a former commander of the Los Angeles Police Department and spent the past four years as the principal public safety consultant with the Justice Public Safety (JPS) division within SAS Institute, a data analytics company.

Chamberlain must be confirmed by a majority of the Aurora Police Department before taking the helm.

City officials introduced Chamberlain to the media during a press conference Thursday.

"That skill set that I've honed in over 35 years of law enforcement, I can't wait and really have that desire to bring into the city of Aurora," Chamberlain said.

Aurora PD has been a revolving door for police chiefs. If confirmed, Chamberlain would become the fourth person to occupy the post since the tumultuous ouster of former chief of police Vanessa Wilson in early 2022.

Denver7 asked what Chamberlain's strategy is lead a department that has had such inconsistent leadership.

"I don't think it's one-dimensional. I think there's many things are going to have to occur when you think of what this department is going through and what they have been through," said Chamberlain. "My plan for this — and what I always will focus on — is going to be three things: crime, the community and risk mitigation, both internal and external."

Chamberlain said he's uniquely qualified to handle the rift between the Aurora community and the police department.

"I have been in some of the most diverse communities in the United States. I have served in those communities, I have learned in those communities, I have partnerships in those communities," he said.

He said part of his community policing plan includes taking a hard look at use of force in the department.

"There is no way you can say that you aren't going to have use of forces in law enforcement in any place or any city. It's not a matter of if or when they're going to happen, but it's how they happen and how can we avoid it and how can we minimize it," said Chamberlain.

For the first time in the years-long search for a permanent chief, city officials skipped the public input process before bringing Chamberlain here. City Manager Jason Batchelor said it was in an effort to get the right candidate quickly.

"The charter lays out that I appoint and that council confirms. So this is the process we're using," said Batchelor.

Aurora City Council will vote on Chamberlain's selection on Aug. 26.

"I'm here for a reason, and that reason is I still believe in law enforcement. I still believe we can serve, and I look forward to doing that," said Chamberlain.

If confirmed, Chamberlain will be sworn in on Sept. 9.