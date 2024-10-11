Former President Donald Trump to visit Aurora on Friday. Here's what you need to know

AURORA, Colo. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Aurora on Friday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

The ticket holders will be allowed inside the center beginning at 9 a.m., and the former president is expected to speak at 1 p.m.

Local Aurora mayor pushes back on claims made by Trump ahead of Friday visit Brandon Richard

Traffic impacts are to be expected. The Aurora Police Department said 64th is the only way in or out of the Gaylord. The former president's motorcade and rally attendees are likely to create delays in the area.

There is no on-site parking for the event. Two nearby parking lots have been made available — one at 56th and Himalaya and the other at 61st and Peña. The Colorado GOP announced there would be a limited number of shuttles to the event, but people may need to walk to the venue.

Local Polis to Denver7: Trump Aurora visit a chance to 'counter the bizarre narrative’ Landon Haaf

Aurora PD said it is working with the Secret Service and Denver Police Department to make sure the event runs safely and smoothly.