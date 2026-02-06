Food Bank of the Rockies opens new distribution center in Aurora amid high levels of food insecurity

AURORA, Colo. — Food Bank of the Rockies celebrated the grand opening of its new 270,000-square-foot distribution center in east Aurora on Thursday.

The facility opens as one in eight Coloradans are living with food insecurity, providing the largest hunger relief organization in the region with significantly expanded capacity to serve those in need.

Governor Jared Polis, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and several lawmakers from the State Capitol attended the grand opening.

"This new distribution center could not have come at a better time," Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, told the crowd.

The new hub offers substantial improvements over the former facility, where Pulling said donations often had to be turned away due to space constraints.

The new distribution center provides double the amount of cold food storage, triple the volunteer capacity, and quadruple the amount of kitchen space.

Pulling explained the timing is critical as federal SNAP benefit reductions continue to impact communities.

"What we often are losing sight of, is while that government shutdown and that pause in SNAP benefits has ended, we are still seeing a federal reduction in SNAP benefits," Pulling said. "It's expected to double the need for food banks and food pantries."

Emily Stromquist, executive director of Food for Hope, a partner organization, witnesses the growing need daily.

"It is more intense than I've seen in probably the last decade," Stromquist told Denver7.

She said the new facility will allow organizations like Food for Hope to better serve families, individuals, and senior citizens with more culturally relevant food options that meet specific health needs.

"I think it will allow us to make a bigger impact on the families that need the food," Stromquist said.

Community leaders view this facility as part of the solution during a time when need is greater than ever.

"We hope the community feels such pride, the pride that we feel, that we are able to stand up in this moment of need," Pulling said.