Fire destroys garage, heavily damages Aurora home on Fourth of July

AURORA, Colo. — A fire destroyed an attached garage before spreading and heavily damaging a home in Aurora on the Fourth of July, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the area of South Lewiston Street and East Linvale Avenue.

Aurora Fire Rescue said multiple 911 callers reported seeing flames and a large plume of black smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and began an "aggressive fire attack."

The fire was controlled by 7:45 p.m. Aurora Fire Rescue said 19 units and roughly 45 personnel responded to the call.

According to the department, the attached garage was "destroyed," and the home and vehicles in the driveway suffered "heavy" damage. A neighboring home suffered minor damage to its side.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the impacted residents are staying with family, and the Red Cross was not needed.