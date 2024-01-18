Fight at Eaglecrest HS basketball game against Smoky Hill HS Wednesday night hospitalizes one person

AURORA, Colo. — A fight at an Eaglecrest High School basketball game against Smoky Hill High School Wednesday night landed one person in the hospital, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were working the game, and around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, they had to call for backup assistance after several fights broke out inside and outside of the school.

During one fight, a person was injured and had to be taken to the hospital, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7. That person was awake and conscious when he was taken to he hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to break up the fights and everyone dispersed, the sheriff's office told Denver7.

The agency is working with Cherry Creek Schools staff to review surveillance footage of what happened.

There have been no arrests at this time, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

