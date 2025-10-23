FBI seeking potential victims of Aurora SRO supervisor accused of sexual exploitation of a child

DENVER — The FBI field office in Denver is looking for potential victims of an Aurora school resource officer (SRO) supervisor accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Aurora Police Sergeant Aaron Jacob "Jake" Bunch, 47, was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with sexual exploitation of a child (sell/ publish), sexual exploitation of a child (possession), and sexual exploitation of a child (video) - extraordinary risk.

Bunch served as an SRO supervisor in multiple schools in Aurora, according to the FBI. The agency alleges that Bunch may have "sought out minor victims while serving in a position of trust" from 2005 to October 2025. At the time of his arrest, the Aurora Police Department said there was no evidence that any students or children within Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District or the overall Aurora community were impacted or victimized.

The FBI is asking potential victims or anyone with information relevant to the investigation to fill out this form.

In its release, the FBI said it is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under the law, according to the agency.

Victims' identities will be kept confidential during the investigation, and investigators may reach out for additional information.

In a statement following Bunch's arrest, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain called this a "sad and angering day" and said the case "will be investigated thoroughly."

“This is a sad and angering day for the Aurora Police Department and the community we serve. The allegations against this individual are disturbing and completely contrary to the values and mission of this department. This person has brought shame and disgrace to the badge and to an honorable profession. Such behavior undermines the trust and legitimacy that our officers work hard to earn every single day.



“I want to make it absolutely clear; these actions will never be tolerated. This case will be investigated thoroughly, and the individual will be held accountable through both the criminal justice system and our internal processes.”

Bunch has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The FBI is handling the criminal investigation, while Aurora PD is conducting an administrative investigation "to address policy and conduct violations."