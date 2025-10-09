Aurora PD sergeant who serves as SRO supervisor arrested by FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police sergeant who serves as a school resource officer supervisor was arrested Wednesday by the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.

Sergeant Aaron Bunch, 47, was arrested on charges "related to the online sexual exploitation of a child," and those charges involve "the electronic exchange of child exploitation material via the internet," according to the Aurora Police Department. He was booked into the Denver Detention Center and will be prosecuted by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

APD initially said that Bunch faced federal charges, but issued a correction a short time later clarifying that the charges are state charges.

Bunch was hired by the department in 2005 and serves as a school resource officer supervisor, according to Aurora PD. He was not assigned to any specific school.

The department said there is no evidence at this time that any students or children within Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District or the overall Aurora community were impacted or victimized.

The Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District superintendents have been notified, per APD, and are "working collaboratively with the department to ensure transparency and the continued safety of our students and community."

In a statement, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain called this a "sad and angering day" and said the case "will be investigated thoroughly."

“This is a sad and angering day for the Aurora Police Department and the community we serve. The allegations against this individual are disturbing and completely contrary to the values and mission of this department. This person has brought shame and disgrace to the badge and to an honorable profession. Such behavior undermines the trust and legitimacy that our officers work hard to earn every single day.



“I want to make it absolutely clear; these actions will never be tolerated. This case will be investigated thoroughly, and the individual will be held accountable through both the criminal justice system and our internal processes.”

Bunch has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The FBI is handling the criminal investigation, while Aurora PD is conducting an administrative investigation "to address policy and conduct violations."

This is a developing story.