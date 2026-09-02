Family of man killed by Aurora police officer to hold news conference after filing lawsuit over shooting

The family of Rajon Belt-Subblefield, a 37-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer in 2025, is holding a press conference Wednesday after filing a lawsuit over the shooting.

The lawsuit was filed against the officer, Matthew Neely, and the City of Aurora, by attorneys Milo Schwab, Casey Alexa Peel, and Ben Crump. Neely was charged last month in connection with the 2025 killing of Belt-Stubblefield.

Watch below: Aurora police officer indicted in the fatal shooting of a Black man last year

Aurora police officer indicted in the fatal shooting of a Black man last year

Last month, APD said that Neely is on unpaid administrative leave. The 144-page complaint was filed Sunday in federal court.

Read the full complaint here or in the embed below:

"The killing of Mr. Belt-Stubblefield was not an aberration, and it was not bad luck. It was the predictable product of the Aurora Police Department’s longstanding customs and practices of unnecessary escalation, excessive force, and racially biased policing," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that Aurora police never reached compliance with court-ordered reforms following a 2021 report from the Colorado attorney general's office. That report, the lawsuit said, found that Aurora police “has a pattern and practice of racially biased policing, using excessive force, and failing to record required information when it interacts with the community.”

According to the lawsuit, Aurora police "had never achieved full operational integrity in a single one of the consent decree’s subject areas governing use of force, bias-free policing, documentation of stops, or accountability."

The lawsuit also alleges that on April 15, 2025, the Independent Consent Decree Monitor issued a warning to the department that its Early Intervention System, which was designed to flag problems with officers, was "not working well."

Denver7 Investigates Aurora police officer indicted in the fatal shooting of a Black man last year Jennifer Kovaleski

Neely's body camera video, released in the weeks following the shooting, and nearby surveillance cameras on 6th Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora, depict the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

Neely reportedly attempted to pull over Belt-Stubblefield in a traffic stop. Body-worn camera shows Neely approach Belt-Stubblefield’s car with his gun drawn, demanding that Belt-Stubblefield put his hands in the air.

Police reports describe Belt-Stubblefield driving off, crashing into two vehicles at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Billings Street.

Aurora Police Department

In the body-worn camera video, Belt-Stubblefield disregarded commands to put his hands in the air and moved to the sidewalk. Neely unsuccessfully tried to tackle him, and at that point, Belt-Stubblefield appeared to toss a gun into the grass.

Handout via APD Belt-Stubblefield motions to onlookers (left) to "get that [expletive]" in apparent reference to a gun he had thrown on the ground (right).

He then advanced toward the officer for roughly 50 feet while the officer continued to shout commands for Belt-Stubblefield to get on the ground.

During this encounter, Belt-Stubblefield’s son could be heard on body-worn camera shouting “dad, chill,” “officer, chill,” and the officer tells him to “get on the ground.”

The officer took several steps onto 6th Avenue, firing three shots that hit Belt-Stubblefield in the chest and head, killing him.

Aurora Police Department

In the days following the shooting, Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain defended Neely's actions. In a statement Monday, Chamberlain declined to comment on the merits of the case, saying that he "respects the judicial process."

"I will say this: police officers are routinely called on to address – sometimes in seconds – dangerous and rapidly evolving situations they did not create," Chamberlain said. "I am confident that all the facts will be fully examined through due process. As with any case, these filing charges are not a determination of guilt."

Community members and attorneys for Belt-Stubblefield’s family said Neely escalated the situation and that his life was not in danger since Belt-Stubblefield was unarmed when he was shot.

Watch Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta's story on the community reaction in the video below:

Family of man shot and killed by police speaks out

Earlier this year, Belt-Stubblefield’s family filed two notices of claim stating they intended to sue the City of Aurora, with attorneys saying each lawsuit would seek at least $20 million in damages.

"It's not OK for police to kill people because they make a mistake, because they don't listen. We only allow police officers to take a life when their lives are truly in danger, and this officer's life was never in danger," attorney Milo Schwab, who previously represented Belt-Stubblefield’s family, said earlier this year.

The case has attracted the attention of national civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, one of the attorneys who represented George Floyd's family. Crump is now representing Belt-Stubblefield's family.

When the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office held a news conference Monday morning, the indictment was unsealed.

Schwab told Denver7 earlier this year that a grand jury is a less common tool used in Colorado, where a group of people is called to review a case.

Prior coverage: