Eastbound 6th Ave. closes at Potomac Street for car crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound 6th Ave. closed at Potomac Street for two and a half hours after a car crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to APD. The driver remained at the scene of the wreck.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is on scene investigating what led up to the crash that happened around 4:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound 6th Ave. at Potomac reopened around 7:28 a.m. Tuesday. APD advised using Colfax or Alameda Avenues as alternative routes.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said most drivers are going to Alameda and then to Interstate 225. Luber recommended drivers save a few minutes by taking Colfax instead.