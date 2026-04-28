Driver in Aurora police custody after allegedly causing serious injuries to pregnant woman

AURORA, Colo. — A driver is in the custody of the Aurora Police Department after he allegedly hit a pregnant woman Monday night, causing serious injuries.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, Aurora 911 got reports of a reckless driver in a white delivery van. The Aurora Police Department's Real Time Information Center observed the reported suspect driving onto sidewalks, into oncoming traffic and running red lights near E. 6th Avenue and N. Potomac Street.

Aurora police officers tried to stop the delivery van driver, but the suspect continued driving erratically, causing a multi-vehicle crash. Aurora police said the wreck seriously injured a pregnant woman and caused minor injuries to three other people, including another pregnant woman.

The suspect Chad Gow, 34, is accused of driving under the influence of narcotics, according to the Aurora Police Department. Gow was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, resulting in serious bodily injury, vehicular eluding, DUI, reckless driving and resisting arrest.