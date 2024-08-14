Denver teen arrested for allegedly killing 14-year-old, wounding two others in Aurora park shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A Denver teen girl was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting at an Aurora park last month.

The shooting happened during a party at Highland Hollows Park, located in the 1400 block of South Uravan Street, around 9:15 p.m. on July 6. The Aurora Police Department said "numerous minors" were at the party when a fight broke out, followed by the shooting.

Kamiaya Cleveland was one of three teenagers shot at the park that night. The 14-year-old died as a result of her injuries, while the other two girls — identified only as a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old — survived.

A 17-year-old girl from Denver was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting. Aurora police said the girl was in custody in another jurisdiction on an unrelated case at the time of her arrest.

The teen was arrested for first-degree murder, 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. Formal charges will be filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Since the girl is a minor, her identity will not be released unless she is charged as an adult.

Aurora police said no other suspects are outstanding but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.