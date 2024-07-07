Watch Now
14-year-old girl dead, 2 teenage girls wounded in shooting at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 14-year-old girl dead and two other teenage girls wounded Saturday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. during a party at Highland Hollows Park in the 1400 block of S. Uravan Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at the party.

The three victims — two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl — were taken to local hospitals, where one of the 14-year-old victims was later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made, but police said investigators have developed information that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

The department said homicide detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who might have video of the party and the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

