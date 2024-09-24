Denver man, 20, arrested in connection with deadly shooting outside Aurora liquor store

AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old Denver man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting outside of an Aurora liquor store.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called out to a reported shooting in the 15500 block of East Colfax Avenue near the intersection of East Colfax and Helena Street around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators learned that two men went to an Aurora liquor store and were involved in an argument with two other men and a woman in the parking lot. Aurora PD said the argument escalated to a physical fight, followed by the shooting.

The victim, a 38-year-old Aurora man, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

On Sunday afternoon, Aurora PD's fugitive unit, along with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Metro SWAT Team, arrested Davonte McCoy Bletson, 20, in Denver in connection with the shooting.

Bletson was arrested for second-degree murder and is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to Aurora police.

Aurora PD said the victim is a native of Venezuela but he did not live at the nearby Whispering Pines apartments, which has gained national attention following claims that it had been "taken over" by a Venezuelan gang. He also did not live at any of the other Aurora properties that have received "significant media attention in recent weeks," according to the department.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.