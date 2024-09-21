Argument outside of Aurora business escalates to deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. — An argument outside of a business escalated to a deadly shooting in Aurora Friday night.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at a business near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Helena Street around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned there was an argument and a fight that preceded the shooting, according to Aurora police.

Aurora PD said there is no suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The shooting location is near the Whispering Pines apartment, which has gained national attention following claims that it had been "taken over" by a Venezuelan gang. Aurora PD said there is "no information at this time about any possible connections to the migrant community or gang activity."