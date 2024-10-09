Community College of Aurora CentreTech Campus on secure status amid police search for armed robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. — The Community College of Aurora CentreTech Campus was put on secure status Wednesday morning amid a police search for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Attention: CCA CentreTech Campus is on Secure Status for police activity in the area. Please remain inside. All exterior doors have been locked, and we will update once the area is secure. More to come. Do not attend classes at CTC until confirmation from APD campus is secure. pic.twitter.com/H7MagGVqWt — Community College of Aurora (@CCAurora) October 9, 2024

Aurora police said a man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning near the intersection of S Chambers Road and Alameda Avenue.

He was reported wearing all black with a black ski mask covering his face.

Community College of Aurora asked anyone on CentreTech's Campus to remain inside. All exterior doors have been locked, and all students and teachers are asked to not attend classes until the college gets confirmation from Aurora police the area is safe.

Officers are currently looking for a man wanted for robbing a woman at gunpoint this morning near Chambers and Alameda. The man was wearing all black and had a black ski mask on.



As a precaution, since officers are actively in the area searching, @CCAurora has been placed on… https://t.co/muhblmAd7I — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 9, 2024

Aurora police asked anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 and report immediately.