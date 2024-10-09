Watch Now
Community College of Aurora CentreTech Campus on secure status amid police search for armed robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. — The Community College of Aurora CentreTech Campus was put on secure status Wednesday morning amid a police search for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Aurora police said a man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint Wednesday morning near the intersection of S Chambers Road and Alameda Avenue.

He was reported wearing all black with a black ski mask covering his face.

Community College of Aurora asked anyone on CentreTech's Campus to remain inside. All exterior doors have been locked, and all students and teachers are asked to not attend classes until the college gets confirmation from Aurora police the area is safe.

Aurora police asked anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911 and report immediately.

