CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 68-year-old man last seen in Aurora

Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 25, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert Thursday for a missing 68-year-old with psychological and cognitive disabilities.

He does not have access to his medication, which could impair his judgment.

James Swan, 68, was last seen Wednesday walking near Uvalda Street in Aurora, between East 6th Place and East Parkview Drive. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans and a brown sweatshirt.

Swan is 5',10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 or the Northglen Police Department at (303) 450-8892.

