Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

CBI issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver, 15, with developmental disabilities

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert Monday morning for a 15-year-old boy with developmental disabilities.
Tupac.png
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert Monday morning for a 15-year-old Aurora boy with developmental disabilities.

Donnel "Tupac" Tolliver, 15, was last seen in the area of Chambers Road and E Montview Boulevard. Police said he was seen leaving his home near Laredo Street and E 6th Ave. Sunday evening.

Tolliver has developmental disabilities and requires medications that he doesn't have. Police said Tolliver, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 110 pounds, was last seen wearing a lime green Nike T-shirt, blue shorts and Crocs.

"Tupac has not yet returned home and we are concerned for his safety," the department wrote on social media.

APD said it had issued a reverse 911 to residents in east Aurora to look out for the missing boy.

The Aurora Police Department set up a command post and called in specialized units to help with the search.

"We are asking people in this area to check your yards, sheds, buildings, etc. and notify us immediately if you have seen Tupac," Aurora police said.

Anyone who sees Tolliver is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Endangered Missing Person Alert for teenager with disabilities

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2024-recycling-drive-promo.jpg

Community

2024 Electronics Recycling Drive