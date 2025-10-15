Bus shuttles replace H and R lines in Aurora until further notice after overhead wire damage

AURORA, Colo. — Bus shuttles will replace the H and R lines in Aurora until further notice after overhead wires were damaged, RTD said on Wednesday morning.

The overhead wires between the Southmoor and Florida Stations are being repaired, according to RTD, but there's no estimated time for completion. It's expected the repair work will take multiple days, RTD said.

The Southmoor, Florida, Dayton, Nine Mile and Iliff stations will see shuttle buses replace the southbound H Line.

Shuttle buses will replace the northbound R line at the Dayton, Nine Mile and Iliff stations.

RTD recommended users take the E line for service past the Southmoor Station. For updates, users can check service alerts here.