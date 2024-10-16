Brighton man sentenced to 90 months in prison following May 2023 shooting at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora

DENVER — A Brighton man was sentenced to 90 months in prison in connection with a shooting at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in May 2023, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

Sonny Perez, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40+ grams of narcotics containing fentanyl and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 90 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

According to the agreement, Perez went to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on May 29, 2023, to sell drugs. Security cameras captured Perez exiting the hotel with his right hand in his pants pocket.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said people outside of the hotel reported hearing a "loud sound" and saw a man with blood dripping down his leg. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators tracked Perez to his home, where they located narcotics, evidence of drug distribution and ammunition. Perez had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing ammunition.

“Felons should be on notice—they will face long sentences if they continue to arm themselves,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Matt Kirsch in a statement. “I thank our partners for joining us in the fight to keep guns and ammunition out of the hands of felons and drugs off our streets.”

"Violent, illegally-armed, drug-trafficking felons present a persistent and serious danger to innocent citizens everywhere,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers in a statement. "ATF, in close partnership with the Aurora Police Department and the RAVEN Task Force, relentlessly pursue these violent criminals every day with the full force of local, state, and federal law enforcement resources.”