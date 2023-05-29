One person wounded in parking lot shooting at Gaylord Resort in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the parking lot at the Gaylord Rockies Resort Monday.

It happened around noon at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard.

Police said an altercation between two men led to the shooting. The victim was shot in the leg.

No arrests were made. Police said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

The 1,000-room Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center opened in 2018 and is located near Denver International Airport.