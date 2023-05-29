Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person wounded in parking lot shooting at Gaylord Resort in Aurora

gaylord.png
Google
gaylord.png
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:49:41-04

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in the parking lot at the Gaylord Rockies Resort Monday.

It happened around noon at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard.

Police said an altercation between two men led to the shooting. The victim was shot in the leg.

No arrests were made. Police said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

The 1,000-room Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center opened in 2018 and is located near Denver International Airport.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know