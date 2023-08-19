Aurora to celebrate its diverse community during tenth Global Fest

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora will host its tenth Global Fest this Saturday, an event that celebrates the diverse people and communities that call Aurora home.

Global Fest will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, located at 15151 E Alameda Pkwy. Admission is free.

The festival will include dozens of vendors, games, and performances.

One group that will perform a series of dances is the Colorado Ethiopian Community organization.

“Global Fest, it is a kind of stage that brings every culture in one place. So to be a part of this event, it is our pleasure,” said Samuel GebreMichael, an organizer for the Colorado Ethiopian Community. “We just want to show our colorful culture.”

GebreMichael said his organization will perform dances that represent some of the 84 ethnicities that can be found in Ethiopia.

“They are trying to perform or to show the tradition or the culture,” GebreMichael said. “It is not only a dance, it is not only steps, but it tells a story.”

GebreMichael hopes the crowd enjoys the stories.

"In each ethnic group's songs, you will see love, the message of love, the message of unity," GebreMichael said.

GebreMichael also hopes that the performance theme expands beyond the main stage into the entire Aurora community all year long.