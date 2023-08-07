Global Fest to bring international sights, sounds and flavors to Aurora on Saturday, Aug. 19

Now in its tenth year, Global Fest is a multicultural experience, bringing the sights, sounds and flavors of nations from around the world to celebrate the diverse people and communities that call Aurora home. The family-friendly, one-day event includes two stages of vibrant musical and dance performances, a variety of local food trucks, an international marketplace, the Parade of Nations, a Fashion Show, art displays, creative activities for children, and much more.

This year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn (15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012). Admission to Global Fest is free.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Global Fest and Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee a portion of the festivities.

Global Fest opens with the Parade of Nations procession, with representation from dozens of countries. A number of countries are attending Global Fest for the first time this year, including Belize, Marshall Islands, Morocco and Ukraine. This is Aurora’s version of the Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

Beautiful, handmade outfits will be on full display in the Fashion Show. Aurora residents will walk the runway and proudly model their native wear, showcasing a collection of colorful clothes spanning several continents in one place.

Global Fest organizers expect to have the largest number of food trucks in the event’s history, featuring cuisine ranging from Nigerian, Venezuelan, Ethiopian, Mexican, Senegalese, and many others. Aurora is a destination in Colorado for authentic international dining, as the city is home to over 330 independently owned ethnic restaurants.

Two stages will host a variety of engaging performances from dance groups, musicians and other entertainers, including ballet, folk dances, orchestras and Swiss Alphorns. One of the performers is Aurora resident José Hernandez, a recent winner of Estrella TV’s “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” a competitive TV talent show.

An exciting new addition to Global Fest this year is a scheduled lucha libre wrestling presentation. Known for dynamic performers and colorful masks, competitors will enter the wrestling ring on the Great Lawn at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Also new this year is the “We Are Aurora” exhibit, which is a creative photography project promoting understanding and belonging across different racial, ethnic and linguistic groups. Over 100 photos have been submitted by community members, and the top 25 will be displayed inside the Aurora Municipal Center during Global Fest.

Learn more at AuroraGlobalFest.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.