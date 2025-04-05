Watch Now
Aurora shooting leaves woman in critical condition, suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the 600 block of N. Peoria Street late Friday afternoon.

According to Aurora police, officers responded at around 5:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in a parking lot and located the victim and a male suspect.

Police said a weapon was found near the suspect, who was inside a vehicle. APD said the suspect left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

This story will be updated with additional details.

