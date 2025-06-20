Aurora Reservoir swim beach closes for high bacteria levels amid triple-digit heat possible Friday

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Reservoir swim beach closed for high bacteria levels amid triple-digit heat possible Friday, Mayor Mike Coffman announced on social media.

The kayaking, paddle boarding and boating section of the reservoir, however, is still open.

"We know we have a hot weekend ahead and the city has worked hard this summer to increase the weekend hours of our outdoor pool facilities. 'Free Fridays' are being offered at Aqua Vista, Parklane, Pheasant Run and Village Green outdoor pools," Mayor Coffman said.

Anyone can visit the pools mentioned above for no costs Friday. Splash pads at Great Plains Park and Red-tailed Hawk Park are also open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Coffman reminded city residents.

The mayor said the city regularly tests the swim area regularly, and the bacteria levels come back elevated from time to time. It will cure itself naturally, but Coffman said it's best not to swim in the water when bacteria levels are elevated.

The Aurora Reservoir Swim Beach will reopen once tests confirm bacterial levels have dropped.

For updates on the Aurora Reservoir Swim Area, click here.

For more information on Aurora pools, click here.