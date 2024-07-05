Aurora Reservoir resumes normal weekend hours, but ban on alcohol and loud music remains

AURORA, Colo. — Recreationists will be able to enjoy Aurora Reservoir for a few more hours on weekends after city officials announced Friday a temporary reduction in operating hours placed at the beginning of June was finally being lifted.

The City of Aurora temporarily reduced hours at the reservoir last month “to ensure the safety of all visitors” as city officials prepared to manage the large summer crowds.

A ban on alcohol and loud music was also instituted for the reservoir after what city officials called “a careful analysis of park usage patterns, prioritizing the park-goer's safety and overall park satisfaction."

Those bans will remain in place “and will continue to be enforced,” officials said in a news release Friday.

The reservoir will open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends starting Saturday, July 6.

