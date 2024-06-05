City bans alcohol at Aurora Reservoir, reduces hours to ‘ensure safety’ of visitors

AURORA, Colo. — City officials are banning alcohol, increasing security and reducing hours at Aurora Reservoir until the foreseeable future to “ensure the safety of all visitors” in the wake of an incident at Cherry Creek State Park over the weekend.

The temporary measures, which begin Saturday morning, are aimed at improving “the guest experience and safety,” a spokesperson said in a news release Wednesday.

The changes come just days after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office posted on X, formerly Twitter, that deputies had arrested two men after a disturbance near the swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park.

In their post, deputies said someone fired shots into the air during a music event which “several hundred people” were attending. No one was injured.

In addition to banning the possession and consumption of alcohol at Aurora reservoir, those visiting the area can also expect rules prohibiting loud music to be “strictly enforced,” according to city officials.

“Aurora Reservoir is a beautiful and unique space within the city, and one that we want all guests to be able to enjoy,” said Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Brooke Bell in a statement Wednesday. “We are making these changes to improve the experience for all guests and to assist our staff in managing the large crowds we see during the warmer months.”

The reservoir, which is normally open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in June, will cut down those hours and close at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the release states.

Officials said the temporary changes will not have an impact on prescheduled, permitted, large-scale events or any other Parks, Recreation and Open Space facilities or parks.

