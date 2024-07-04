Aurora Reservoir reopens swim beach for Independence Day after decrease in E. Coli levels

AURORA, Colo. — If you were bummed out that you would not be able to take a dip at Aurora Reservoir on Independence Day after the city announced it had closed the body of water due to elevated levels of bacteria, then we have some good news for you.

City officials told Denver7 Thursday morning the swim beach would reopen for the Fourth of July holiday after testing done earlier in the day confirmed levels of E. coli in the water had decreased from high levels measured days prior.

The elevated levels of bacteria found in the water were identified as E. coli by City of Aurora spokeswoman Rory Franklin, who told Denver7 that because the reservoir is an untreated, natural body of water, it’s not unusual for levels of bacteria – such E. coli – to fluctuate in the water from time to time.

“Like any untreated, natural body of water, levels of certain bacteria fluctuate. It cures itself naturally, but when the levels are elevated, it’s best not to swim,” city officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Though E. coli belongs to a group of bacteria that usually lives in people’s guts without a problem, some strains can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections (UTIs), or vomiting. Children under the age of five, the immunocompromised and the elderly are particularly susceptible to severe illness, according to the USGS.

If you’re heading out there though, just a word of caution: Alcohol is currently banned at the reservoir and operating hours have been reduced until the foreseeable future to improve “the guest experience and safety” at the reservoir.

In addition to banning the possession and consumption of alcohol at Aurora Reservoir, those visiting the area can also expect rules prohibiting loud music to be “strictly enforced,” according to city officials, which said the changes came after "a careful analysis of park usage patterns, prioritizing the park-goer's safety and overall park satisfaction."

The reservoir, which is normally open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in June, will cut down those hours and close at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the release states.

Officials said the temporary changes will not have an impact on prescheduled, permitted, large-scale events or any other Parks, Recreation and Open Space facilities or parks.