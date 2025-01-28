Aurora removes notice and shelter requirements for homeless encampment sweeps

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council voted Monday night to remove a requirement that law enforcement give a 72-hour notice before clearing homeless encampments and provide shelter options to those in the camp.

Previously if the city wanted to clear an unauthorized camp, city code prohibited law enforcement from issuing citations or making arrests without meeting both requirements.

The ordinance passed by a 6-3 vote. The "no" votes were Councilmembers Ruben Medina, Crystal Murillo and Alison Coombs.

"This ends up being punitive," Councilmember Coombs said. "It will lead to more arrests and people end up losing their possessions if they don't comply"

Councilmember Steve Sundberg sponsored the ordinance and pushed back against concerns. He argued that the change is necessary for public safety.

"Sometimes you may need to, for the sake of safety, clear an encampment faster than normal," Councilmember Sundberg said. "This will be done with compassion."

The vote comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision, which ruled the Eighth Amendment's cruel and unusual punishment clause doesn't apply to homeless encampment sweeps.

The Grants Pass v. Johnson decision made it easier for communities to fine, ticket or arrest unhoused individuals, even when shelter isn't available.

Monday's vote faced additional scrutiny, after it was moved online.

The Aurora Sentinel reported the decision to move the meeting to zoom was due to security concerns. Additionally, the public comments section was canceled. Mayor Mike Coffman argued the city didn't have a way to control public comments virtually and he suggested moving February's city council meetings to virtual as well.

Councilmember Coombs pushed back on the cancellation of public comments.

"It's the city's job to listen," Coombs said.

We've received your concerns about the cancellation of public comments and have reached out to the City of Aurora for comment.