Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police seek public’s help finding missing 74-year-old man

APD said on social media 74-year old Lawrence Carlucci was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home in the 4000 block of S. Atchison Way.
Lawrence Carlucci MISSING.png
APD
Lawrence Carlucci MISSING.png
Posted

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora seek the public’s help locating a man who went missing earlier Friday afternoon.

APD said on social media 74-year old Lawrence Carlucci was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home in the 4000 block of S. Atchison Way.

Police said Carlucci, who is autistic, was wearing a blue Broncos hat, blue jacket and had a cane. APD asks anyone with information to contact 911.

Lawrence Carlucci MISSING.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now