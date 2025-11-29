Aurora police seek public’s help finding missing 74-year-old man

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora seek the public’s help locating a man who went missing earlier Friday afternoon.
APD said on social media 74-year old Lawrence Carlucci was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home in the 4000 block of S. Atchison Way.
Police said Carlucci, who is autistic, was wearing a blue Broncos hat, blue jacket and had a cane. APD asks anyone with information to contact 911.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver International Airport's quiet policy being put to the test during busy holiday travel season
52nd annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot has record-breaking turnout
Zero outdoor deaths in Denver this year, nonprofits credit warm weather and winter gear donations
Denver cold weather shelters to open on Black Friday ahead of projected snow
Gourd gratitude: Fort Lupton farm animals feast on donated pumpkins
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.