Aurora police seek public’s help finding missing 74-year-old man

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora seek the public’s help locating a man who went missing earlier Friday afternoon.

APD said on social media 74-year old Lawrence Carlucci was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving his home in the 4000 block of S. Atchison Way.

Police said Carlucci, who is autistic, was wearing a blue Broncos hat, blue jacket and had a cane. APD asks anyone with information to contact 911.