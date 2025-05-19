Aurora PD searching for two people allegedly connected to deadly triple shooting in parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for two people wanted in connection with a deadly triple shooting that broke out in the parking lot of a popular shopping center last week.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Market Square shopping center, located at 1155 South Havana Street, around 8:36 p.m. on May 14.

Aurora One killed, two more injured in shooting in Aurora shopping center parking lot Sydney Isenberg

Officers arrived and found two men — a 43-year-old and a 36-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A short time later, officers learned of a 46-year-old woman who had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police said she suffered serious injuries.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the deceased man as 43-year-old James Michael Young.

Investigators believe an altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting.

Aurora Police Department Pictured: Latrayvon Dashen Bullard (left) and Hee Dah Weh (right)

On Monday, Aurora PD announced it had obtained arrest warrants for Hee Dah Weh, 24, and Latrayvon Dashen Bullard, 23, both of Aurora, in connection with the shooting. The two are wanted for first-degree murder.

In its update, the department said the 36-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Weh or Bullard's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.