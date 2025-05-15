Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Three people seriously injured in shooting in Aurora shopping center parking lot

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Wednesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of 1155 South Havana Street around 8:36 p.m.

Three people were shot. Two men were found at the scene, while a woman was driven to the hospital, according to Aurora police.

All three victims suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

The department said the victims' ages are not known at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.