Three people seriously injured in shooting in Aurora shopping center parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Wednesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of 1155 South Havana Street around 8:36 p.m.

Three people were shot. Two men were found at the scene, while a woman was driven to the hospital, according to Aurora police.

All three victims suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

#APDAlert: Officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of 1155 S. Havana St. around 8:36p.



In total, three people were shot. Two males were contacted on scene and one female was driven to the hospital. Everyone has serious or life-threatening injuries. Their exact ages… pic.twitter.com/N1NMjMcI5Q — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 15, 2025

The department said the victims' ages are not known at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.