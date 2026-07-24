Aurora police searching for suspect in alleged road rage assault

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an alleged road rage assault Thursday at E. Hampden Avenue and E. Hampden Circle.

Witnesses told police investigators that a scooter rider, captured in the images below, followed the other person involved in the road rage incident to confront her.

Aurora Police Department

The scooter rider allegedly assaulted the other person before leaving the area, witnesses reported to police. The assault suspect was described as a woman with purple hair, wearing a distinctive black helmet with a camera mounted on top, riding a scooter with what appeared to be a rear basket.

Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect in the images is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the suspect's identity.