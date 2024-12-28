Aurora police searching for man wanted in connection with deadly July shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly July shooting in northwest Aurora.

Around 12:15 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to a report of a shooting involving two victims along the 12100 block of E. 30th Avenue, just north of Sand Creek Park near Peoria Street.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two injured men. Both were transported to a hospital — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries, according to APD.

One of the victims died from their injuries. They were later identified as Fred Willis, 57, of Aurora.

The second victim, a 46-year-old man, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and survived.

According to Aurora PD, detectives obtained a warrant for Bryant Jay Beecher, 32, of Denver for first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information about Beecher's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Beecher is one of two suspects in the shooting, according to Aurora police. John Edwards, 53, was arrested in Texas in September. He was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder, and is being held on a $1.2 million bond.