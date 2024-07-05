1 dead, 1 injured in Aurora shooting early Friday, police say

AURORA, Colo. — One man died and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Aurora shortly after midnight on Friday.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a report of a shooting involving two victims along the 12000 block of E. 30th Avenue, just north of Sand Creek Park near Peoria Street.

Two men injured in Aurora shooting early Friday may have shot each other, police say

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two injured men. Both were transported to a hospital — one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries, according to APD.

Initially, Aurora police said they thought the two men may have shot each other, but they later said that was not accurate. In a 6:45 a.m. update, police said two unidentified suspects came to an apartment and shot both of the men.

As of 6:50 a.m., police have not arrested anybody. No other details are available.