Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Aurora police search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 9, 6am
karen matlock.png
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Tuesday.

Karen Matlock, 84, left her home in Aurora around 11 a.m. Tuesday to visit a bank off E. Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street in Denver, according to APD.

Matlock drives a white GMC Terrain with the Colorado license plate "DGR-C40." She was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt and faded gray jeans.

Anyone with information about Matlock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed