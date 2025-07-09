Aurora police search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Tuesday.

Karen Matlock, 84, left her home in Aurora around 11 a.m. Tuesday to visit a bank off E. Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street in Denver, according to APD.

Matlock drives a white GMC Terrain with the Colorado license plate "DGR-C40." She was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt and faded gray jeans.

Anyone with information about Matlock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.