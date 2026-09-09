Aurora police officers injured in crash released; suspect facing several charges, including DUI, police say

AURORA, Colo. — The two Aurora police officers whose patrol car flipped in a crash as they responded to a separate incident Tuesday afternoon have been released from the hospital, according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Peoria Street and Yale Avenue. At the scene, AirTracker7 encountered a patrol vehicle that was flipped and resting on top of another car.

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Details on how the patrol vehicle came to rest in that position were still not immediately available Wednesday.

The driver of the other vehicle believed to be involved in the crash – 32-year-old Anthony Robinson Jr., of Aurora, remained at the scene and was later booked on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failed to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance, according to APD spokesperson Joe Moylan.

It was not immediately clear if Robinson had fled another crash before the crash with Aurora police.

Moylan said the injuries to the officers were classified at the scene as minor and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The officers were released sometime Tuesday evening.