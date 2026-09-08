Two Aurora Police Officers injured in crash Tuesday, one driver suspected of DUI

AURORA, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Aurora Police Officers were taken to an area hospital following a crash Tuesday in their patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Peoria Street and Yale Avenue. According to Aurora PD, the officers were responding to a separate incident with their lights and sirens on.

Details on how the patrol vehicle was flipped have not been shared as the investigation is ongoing.

The department said the driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. During the course of that investigation, it was determined the driver was driving under the influence and has been detained on suspicion of DUI.

The driver facing charges was not injured, according to the department.

The intersection will remain closed for some time this evening while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be shared as more information becomes available.

