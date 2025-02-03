Watch Now
Aurora police looking for the suspect in a shooting at a restaurant Sunday night

Aurora police are looking for the suspect in a shooting at a restaurant Sunday night that sent an employee to the hospital.
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for the suspect in a shooting at a restaurant off E. Mississippi Avenue near S. Peoria Street Sunday night. He ran away from the scene following the shooting, according to Aurora police.

Around 9:30 p.m., Aurora police said a Panda Buffet employee was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover.

Aurora police do not know if the suspect and victim knew each other or what started it.

