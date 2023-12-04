Shelter-in-place order lifted for Catawba Way in Aurora Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order for Catawba Way Monday morning has been lifted after Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said he received an alert on his cellphone.

The warning read:

"There is a threat to your safety. Remain indoors. If you are outdoors, go indoors and remain there until further notice. Do not go outside and do not evacuate the area. Close and lock all doors and windows. Close all blinds and curtains. Stay away from windows, and if possible, move to the basement. Do not let anyone into your home or business and call 911 if there is someone on your property who you do not know. Take shelter now."

There was a report of suspicious activity near South Aurora Parkway and East Euclid Avenue, Aurora police initially tweeted. The shelter-in-place warning was put in effect for everyone west of the intersection.

Officers closed East Euclid Avenue between South Catawba Circle and South Calhoun Place.

There was a man reported carrying a suspicious device on South Catawba Way, Aurora police later elaborated on Twitter at 9 a.m.

"Officers were able to negotiate with the man and take him into custody without incident," Aurora police said.

But the shelter-in-place order was still active as of 7:50 a.m., the department tweeted.

The Araphoe County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to examine the device. They ultimately determined it posed no threat to public safety. That's when Aurora police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 8:35 a.m. and officers started clearing the scene.

