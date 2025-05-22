Aurora police issue missing person alert Wednesday night for 83-year-old man with severe memory loss

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department issued a missing person alert Wednesday night for an 83-year-old man with severe memory loss.

Gene, 83, was recently diagnosed with the early stages of Dementia.

He was last seen driving near E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to Aurora police. Gene drives a 2013 silver Mercedes sedan with the license plate 145NWL.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Gene has gray hair and a short gray goatee. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants, a white short-sleeve shirt and an eye patch.

Anyone who has any information about Gene or his vehicle is asked to call 911.