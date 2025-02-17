Aurora police investigating apparent murder suicide Sunday evening

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating an apparent murder suicide Sunday evening, the department said in a news release.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Aurora911 got a call about a possible domestic violence incident involving a man and woman in a parked car at General's Park.

Officers were on their way when there was a shooting, the Aurora Police Department said. When officers got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old and 63-year-old man who had apparent gunshot wounds. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead as well.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the men's identities publicly once their families are notified.

Preliminary investigation suggests one of the men shot the other before shooting himself, APD said. The woman, initially reported in the domestic violence incident, is in the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police. She was not involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.