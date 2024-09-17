Aurora police investigating alleged kidnapping attempt of 14-year-old girl

AURORA, Colo. – Police arrested a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was standing outside of her home on Sunday.

Aurora police said at around 7:30 a.m., three people allegedly forced the girl into a different unit at the same apartment complex in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

The girl fled the apartment and was able to return home to family who reported the alleged kidnapping to police.

According to APD, two of the three people were detained. 37-year-old Jhon Balestrini-Ferrer was arrested on charges of kidnapping, enticement of a child and sex assault of a child.

APD added the investigation continues and the alleged kidnapping did not appear to have any ties to alleged TdA gang activity.